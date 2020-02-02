46 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn't enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career...
Read more
General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become a free agency during the NFL offseason, and while speculation continues...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Jeff Blashill gives unfortunate injury update on Red Wings’ Filip Zadina

According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Filip Zadina will be out of action for the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn’t enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career high 30 goals last season.

The oft-injured speedster has missed plenty of time this season rehabbing, and his offensive output is nowhere near what he put up last season. Could a change of scenery help out the soon to be restricted free-agent? One NHL Insider believes it’s a possibility.

Edmonton Oilers writer Jim Matheson suggested that GM Ken Holland, now in charge of the Oilers, could pursue Athanasiou as his team continues their push towards the playoffs.

Of course, Jesse Puljujärvi has been linked to the Red Wings in the past.

Could GM Steve Yzerman and his friend Ken Holland swing a deal?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn't enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career...
Read more
General Topic

Report: Las Vegas Raiders to pursue Tom Brady

Michael Whitaker - 0
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can become a free agency during the NFL offseason, and while speculation continues to mount whether or not...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Jeff Blashill gives unfortunate injury update on Red Wings’ Filip Zadina

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Filip Zadina will be out of action for the next 2-3 weeks with a...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan guard Steve Hutchinson elected to Hall of Fame

Michael Whitaker - 0
The third time is the charm! Former Michigan Wolverines guard Steve Hutchinson was elected to the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame on his third...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Ranking the Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time

Don Drysdale - 0
When looking back at the history of the Super Bowl, there have been some absolutely amazing games. The question is, which of the 53...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Jeff Blashill gives unfortunate injury update on Red Wings’ Filip Zadina

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Filip Zadina will be out of action for the next 2-3 weeks with a...
Read more

Red Wings honor Valtteri Filppula for playing in 1,000th game

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Valtterri Filppula debuted for the team back in December of 2005, and his career has come full circle. The 2008...
Read more

Red Wings Justin Abdelkader goes full ‘Darren McCarty’ on Brendan Lemieux [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings may have lost 4-2 to the New York Rangers, but at least there was one moment from...
Read more

Detroit Red Wings to host ‘Tigers Night’ at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
If you happen to be a fan of both the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, this is the perfect opportunity for you! According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.