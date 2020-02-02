NHL Insider believes Oilers GM Ken Holland could pursue Andreas Athanasiou

Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hasn’t enjoyed the season that he would have liked after scoring a career high 30 goals last season.

The oft-injured speedster has missed plenty of time this season rehabbing, and his offensive output is nowhere near what he put up last season. Could a change of scenery help out the soon to be restricted free-agent? One NHL Insider believes it’s a possibility.

Edmonton Oilers writer Jim Matheson suggested that GM Ken Holland, now in charge of the Oilers, could pursue Athanasiou as his team continues their push towards the playoffs.

Of course, Jesse Puljujärvi has been linked to the Red Wings in the past.

Could GM Steve Yzerman and his friend Ken Holland swing a deal?