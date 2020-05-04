NHL Insider Bob McKenzie has excellent news for Red Wings’ draft chances

The Detroit Red Wings had the unfortunate distinction of owning the National Hockey League’s worst record almost immediately after the regular season began. In fact, they clinched hockey’s last place in the standings several weeks before the coronavirus pandemic halted play.

But of course, the good news with that is that their chances of getting a high draft pick increased. Detroit and the Ottawa Senators are the two teams with the best chances of landing the first overall pick at 18.5% and 13.5%, respectively.

*Note: Technically, Ottawa has a 25% chance because they also get San Jose’s 11.5% because they get their draft slot.

However, the latest tweet from NHL Insider Bob McKenzie will have Red Wings fans licking their chops regarding the proposal that was introduced Friday:

I don’t know about you, but that’s certainly some exciting stuff. Can you just imagine young phenom Alexis Lafrienere in a Red Wings uniform?