NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman floats idea of Dylan Larkin trade

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a major trade on Monday afternoon, trading underachieving forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals in exchange for forwards Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and a 1st and 2nd round draft selection.

Of course, this isn’t his first go-around making a major move. Perhaps none bigger was his move in 2014 during his time as GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning, trading team captain, franchise legend and fan favorite Martin St. Louis to the New York Rangers for Ryan Callahan.

Could he potentially be thinking of making another such move with Detroit?

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman suggested as much during his latest “31 Thoughts” column earlier this week. Now of course, he makes sure to note that he’s heard no such rumor indicating that Yzerman could be thinking of making another deal involving a major part of the Red Wings.

But it’s fun to think about, sometimes. What if they decided to part ways with homegrown captain Dylan Larkin if the right offer were to emerge?

Take a look at what he said to say:

“This is purely my opinion and not anything I’ve heard, but, coming out of the enormous Detroit/Washington deal, does anyone ask Steve Yzerman about Dylan Larkin? One of the reasons Anthony Mantha and Jakub Vrana were traded was due to frustration with their play (and, especially in Vrana’s case, his own consternation at the way he was being used). But another key factor is that the Red Wings feel their rebuild will take longer than originally predicted.

I’d written earlier about Detroit making everyone available except Larkin, 2020 first-rounder Lucas Raymond and 2019 first-rounder Moritz Seider (and possibly co-leading scorer Filip Hronek). Mantha is signed for three more seasons, and may be out of his prime before they’re ready. Larkin is signed for two more. He’s their captain, and it’s not insignificant to consider the fan base’s reaction. If you were another team, though, and you liked him, the Mantha deal could give you reason to ask.”

Do you believe that Yzerman would ever entertain the idea of another franchise-altering move like the suggestion that Friedman floated?

– – Quotes via Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet Link