NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun: NHL possibly” could make major decision on upcoming games

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to grip the attention of seemingly the entire world, we’ve already seen some rather drastic measures put in place by sports leagues worldwide.

As far as the National Hockey League is concerned, they have already implemented a policy restricting media access to the team locker rooms. The San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets have announced their upcoming home games are being restricted to the public, and now NHL insider Pierre LeBrun is reporting something more drastic could potentially take place.

LeBrun reported that per a source, “it’s also a possibility for the NHL to delay/push back its season. Not saying it will necessarily happen, just reporting that it’s a possibility. Lots of different conversations happening right now.”

His comment on Twitter was attached to a report from The Athletic suggesting the same for the NBA.

While this is only in the “potential” stage only, this would be a major effort in order to stop the spread of cornavirus.