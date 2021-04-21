NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun releases next season’s hopeful target date

Sharing is caring!

It looks as though we have an idea regarding the start of next NHL season.

According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, the League shared information with team general managers that the tentative starting date for next season’s training camp is September 12 with a regular-season start date of October 12.

The NHL on the GMs' call today shared its hopeful target date for puck drop next fall: Oct. 12.

Which is about a week or so later than normal.

Training camps hopefully opening Sept. 22.

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 21, 2021

LeBrun notes that an October 12 regular-season start date is a week later than what is customary; however, this current season is tentatively slated to end no later than July 9.