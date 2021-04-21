NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun releases next season’s hopeful target date

It looks as though we have an idea regarding the start of next NHL season.

According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, the League shared information with team general managers that the tentative starting date for next season’s training camp is September 12 with a regular-season start date of October 12.

LeBrun notes that an October 12 regular-season start date is a week later than what is customary; however, this current season is tentatively slated to end no later than July 9.

