NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal

What kind of deal will it take to keep Larkin in Detroit?

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that makeup Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.

Larkin was on pace for a career season before ultimately electing to undergo core muscle surgery, ending his campaign early. Still, it was a renascence season for the second-year Red Wings captain, scoring 31 goals with 38 assists for 69 points.

All I’ve heard Is that Yzerman indicated back in the summer because Larkin has a no-trade that kicks in this season,” Friedman said. “And I believe, my opinion, Yzerman wanted to know he could sign Larkin before that no-trade kicked in. And when nothing happened, I believed that he was going to stay. I still believe it’s the most likely outcome. The one thing that I’ve been told this offseason is that some of these long-term deals have been driven the market. And I think some of these contracts that teams thought would be a bit easier have turned out to be more complicated and higher. I think the number is higher than the number Detroit wanted it to be, we’ll see when we get there.”

In 504 career games played, all with Detroit, Larkin has scored 147 goals with 211 assists. Can the Wings and GM Yzerman get him signed long-term?