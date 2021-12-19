NHL Insider: Red Wings reportedly shutting down

The Detroit Red Wings have had several names pop up on their COVID-19 protocol list in recent days, including members of the coaching staff as well as several players.

And according to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the team will be shutting down operations.

Hearing the @DetroitRedWings have also been shut down. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2021

The NHL soon confirmed the news, releasing a statement saying the team will not be playing at least until the completion of the League’s holiday break on December 26.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @DetroitRedWings have been shut down at least through the scheduled completion of the @NHL’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/E57I3F2Hom pic.twitter.com/2CUmMc8oBQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 19, 2021

This comes a day after GM Steve Yzerman voiced criticism over how the NHL is handling testing of asymptomatic players. Stay tuned for further developments.