NHL Insider: Red Wings reportedly shutting down

by

The Detroit Red Wings have had several names pop up on their COVID-19 protocol list in recent days, including members of the coaching staff as well as several players.

And according to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the team will be shutting down operations.

The NHL soon confirmed the news, releasing a statement saying the team will not be playing at least until the completion of the League’s holiday break on December 26.

This comes a day after GM Steve Yzerman voiced criticism over how the NHL is handling testing of asymptomatic players. Stay tuned for further developments.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.