The Detroit Red Wings may not have lost Simon Edvinsson just yet, despite recent reports that the young defenseman would prefer to be traded. NHL insider Darren Dreger has provided an encouraging update on Edvinsson’s willingness to remain in Detroit, offering some hope in a contract dispute that has quickly become one of the organization’s biggest concerns.

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Edvinsson remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, and frustration surrounding negotiations has reportedly contributed to his return to Sweden. However, the latest reporting suggests that while the relationship between the two sides has been strained, there may still be an opportunity to repair it.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to Jake Tye of The Hockey News, Dreger revealed during an appearance on TSN’s First Up that Edvinsson remains “very much open to the idea of staying in Detroit.” Dreger also indicated that the Red Wings remain committed to bringing Edvinsson back, although any agreement would need to make financial sense for the 23-year-old defenseman.

That is encouraging news for Detroit, especially considering how quickly the situation appeared to deteriorate over the past week. Edvinsson had reportedly become so frustrated with the negotiating process that leaving the organization emerged as his preferred outcome.

As we previously reported, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed on October 3 that Edvinsson preferred a trade rather than continuing his career with the Red Wings. That development raised serious questions about whether Detroit could salvage its relationship with a player widely viewed as a cornerstone of the franchise’s future.

However, there is an important distinction between being frustrated with contract negotiations and being completely unwilling to remain with an organization. Dreger’s comments suggest Edvinsson may still be receptive to staying in Hockeytown if the Red Wings can present an agreement that meets his expectations.

Red Wings Contract Negotiations Have Created Frustration

One of the more concerning aspects of the Edvinsson situation involves how long the organization reportedly waited before making its first contract offer. According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, Detroit did not present Edvinsson with an initial proposal until approximately September 17, leaving the restricted free agent waiting for much of the offseason.

For a player expected to become a foundational piece of the Red Wings’ defense, that timeline raises legitimate questions about how negotiations were handled. Edvinsson previously expressed interest in remaining with Detroit long term, making the deterioration of the relationship particularly frustrating for an organization already dealing with uncertainty elsewhere on its roster.

There have been indications that Detroit is attempting to correct course, including a willingness to consider different contract structures. As we reported earlier this week, the Red Wings have reportedly moved away from their initial preference for a shorter bridge agreement and presented longer-term offers in an effort to reach a deal.

That adjustment could prove important because it suggests Detroit understands the urgency of securing Edvinsson’s future. However, changing the length of a proposed contract does not automatically resolve disagreements over salary, and there is still considerable work to be done before anyone should expect an agreement.

Latest Reporting Suggests a Deal Is Still Far From Guaranteed

While Dreger’s earlier comments provided optimism, his subsequent reporting makes it clear that the two sides have not yet reached a breakthrough. According to an October 7 NHL Rumors report detailing Dreger’s latest update, Detroit remains in contact with Edvinsson’s agent, J.P. Barry, but negotiations have not produced meaningful progress.

The Red Wings are also reportedly listening to inquiries from other NHL teams as they evaluate their options. That does not mean Detroit has decided to trade Edvinsson, but it indicates that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is weighing the potential return against the cost of signing the defenseman.

For Detroit, that creates a difficult balancing act because Edvinsson is exactly the type of young player the organization should be building around. Trading him could produce valuable assets, but finding another defenseman with his combination of size, skating ability, and long-term potential would be no easy task.

There is also a significant difference between exploring trade interest and actively shopping a player. Until the Red Wings determine that negotiations cannot be salvaged, keeping Edvinsson in Detroit remains a realistic possibility.

Why Keeping Simon Edvinsson Matters So Much

Edvinsson recorded nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 72 games during the 2025-26 season, continuing to establish himself as a significant part of Detroit’s defensive corps. His size, mobility, and ability to handle difficult assignments make him more valuable than his offensive numbers alone might suggest.

Alongside Moritz Seider, Edvinsson was expected to help anchor the Red Wings’ blue line for years to come. Losing him at just 23 years old would create another substantial hole for a franchise that has spent the past decade attempting to build a roster capable of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Detroit also has to consider the message another high-profile departure would send about the organization’s direction. With Dylan Larkin’s future uncertain and the Red Wings already facing increased pressure to deliver results, retaining an important young player such as Edvinsson would provide some much-needed stability.

That is why Dreger’s update matters beyond the immediate contract negotiations. If Edvinsson remains willing to stay, Detroit still has an opportunity to retain one of its most valuable young assets rather than being forced to consider a trade that could dramatically reshape its defensive corps.

Mar 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) skates with the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Door Is Still Open, But Detroit Must Act

The Simon Edvinsson situation remains unresolved, but the latest insider reporting provides reason to believe his days with the Detroit Red Wings are not necessarily numbered. Despite the frustration, trade speculation, and continued absence of a contract, Dreger’s comments suggest Edvinsson could still be convinced to remain in Hockeytown.

However, Detroit cannot afford to mistake that willingness for a guarantee that an agreement will eventually be reached. The Red Wings must find a way to bridge the remaining differences before the situation deteriorates further and a potentially avoidable trade becomes a more realistic outcome.

For now, the door remains open for Simon Edvinsson to stay with the Red Wings. Whether he actually walks back through it will depend on what happens at the negotiating table.