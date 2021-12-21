NHL/NHLPA makes decision on 2022 Beijing Olympics

It seemed like just a matter of time before this decision would be made but on Tuesday, and according to Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star, the NHL/NHLPA officially announced that their players are withdrawing from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This comes as no surprise at all as COVID-19 has once again begun to run rampant across the nation.

