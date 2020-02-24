45.4 F
NHL player slams habits of former Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou

One anonymous NHL player wasn't exactly complimentary to new Edmonton Oilers forward and ex-Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou's habits.

By Michael Whitaker

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou is on the move to the Edmonton Oilers, the second deal the team made with former GM Ken Holland on the day.

Athanasiou sprang into action when he debuted with the Red Wings, quickly garnering attention for his lightning-quick speed. But there were doubts about his defensive abilities, and this season he boasts an NHL-worst minus-45 plus/minus rating.

Rogers SportsNet writer Eric Engels was in town for last week’s Red Wings matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, and recently tweeted that he was told by an anonymous player that Athanasiou seemed more interested in making the highlight reel rather than listening to others.

What do you make of his comments, and does Athanasiou’s ghastly plus/minus rating give them validity?

