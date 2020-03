Just moments ago, the NHL released the following statement regarding the coronavirus.

The NHL notes that they are aware of the NBA’s decision to suspend the season due to Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus and that they expect a further update on Thursday.

National Hockey League Statement Regarding Coronavirus: https://t.co/AKrmh8ao4F pic.twitter.com/PZ7dQBbGVB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

