NHL releases statement regarding Evander Kane allegedly betting on NHL games

The NHL has now released a statement in regards to San Jose Sharks F Evander Kane allegedly betting on his own games.

The allegations are courtesy of Kane’s wife and can be seen by clicking here.

Here is the statement released by the NHL.

“The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

