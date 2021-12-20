NHL reportedly considering league-wide shutdown

by

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the United States and Canada, the NHL is reportedly considering a league-wide shutdown.

Frank Seravalli is reporting that the league had a conversation about a shutdown that would go into effect on Tuesday, though the situation is fluid and no decision has been made yet.

Seravalli added that a whopping 39 games have been postponed in the last 7 days.

