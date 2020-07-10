NHL Return to Play: Why You Should Bet on Detroit Red Wings

This year’s NHL season was suspended last March due to the coronavirus. However, the NHL announced that they entered Phase 2, allowing the opening of training facilities for players’ training activities. In line with this, the NHL also announced its return to play.

The games are expected to resume in August. Hockey fans and bettors are getting more excited every day. People rooting for Detroit are even more excited. Here are the reasons why you should bet for the Detroit Red Wings.

Steve Yzerman

The biggest move that Detroit Red Wings did was to bring Steve Yzerman to lead the team. He served as the captain for the team for 2 decades, until he retired in 2006. He then became the general manager of Tampa Bay Lightning that put Team Canada in the Olympics and World Cup.

Steve is a competitive man. His natural competitiveness made the Detroit Red Wings the team to never forget. He is also hockey-smart. He knows how to create an offense even if it does not exist in his game. He knows how to maneuver on the ice.

Since 2013-14, no team has won 300 games or scored 1,554 goals than the Lightning, and the team ranked fifth in victories overall since the first season of Yzerman as general manager, with a 402-238-64 record over the period he was the Lightning’s general manager. Tampa Bay even qualified for the playoffs for six out of nine seasons since he joined their team.

While the Detroit Red Wings was at a low, Steve decided to take the offer as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings. He helped Tampa Bay Lightning become a powerhouse and Detroit Red Wings is hoping that he would do the same to the team.

Added players to the new lineup

Detroit Red Wings fans are more excited because the team signed Moritz Seider and Patrik Nemeth in 2019. Defender Moritz Seider was the top draft pick back in 2019. Seider was with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2019-20, posting 20 assists and two goals in 49 games. It was noted that he averaged about 23 minutes per game, with improvements in puck handling and getting shots through the net.

Seider can skate and is physically big. Some even say that he is the whole package. He spent two years in men’s leagues, giving him an advantage. The addition of Seider to the team will strengthen the defense. His size and skill is something that the team needs. He will potentially fit with Filip Hronek, Danny DeKeyser, and Patrik Nemeth as defensemen.

Meanwhile, Patrik Nemeth previously played with the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche during his 6-year NHL career. He has a record of 35 assists for 39 career points and four goals in 250 career games as of 2019. In season 2018-19, he scored one goal and nine assists for 10 points in 74 games. He also has three goals and 12 assists in the season 2017-18.

He represented Sweden at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Calgary, helping his team win gold. He was selected by the Dallas Stars as 41st overall in the 2010 NHL draft. Nemeth was a key defender during his stay with the Colorado Avalanche. He is also big physically, standing 6-foot-3, making him a great defense for the team. The team expects to do well with Nemeth around as defense.

The team signing these two was done under the supervision of Yzerman. The team is expecting to make an impact in the remaining games for NHL’s return to play. Do not hesitate to bet on the Detroit Red Wings using betmaster, with these two new players and other old players in the lineup.

2019-20 performance so far

Currently, the team already won 17 of 71 games. They are finishing 31st this season for goals scored, goals against, shots on goal per game, penalty kill, and total shot attempt share at even-strength. They also rank 16th for Offensive Powerplay Chances. Although this season is not the best season for the team, there is still a good chance that they will win upcoming games.

In October, Anthony Mantha had a four-goal game against the Dallas Stars. They also had two different wins over the Boston Bruins, which is one of the best teams this season. They managed to score 145 goals this season.

Takeaway

Although the team did poorly this season, bettors should not stop rooting for the team. Yzerman is determined to rebuild the strength of the team. Their offseason planning includes the future of their head coach and signing restricted free agents to the team. This season is not the last season that you will be seeing the team. Sooner, the Detroit Red Wings will again get the Stanley Cup.