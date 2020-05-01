41.2 F
NHL’s latest draft lottery proposal will make Detroit Red Wings fans happy

Though there is still a chance the 2020 NHL Draft is held in early June, that scenario is seeming more and more unlikely as the days go on.

On Friday night, the NHL sent a memo to each team in the league and included in it was a worst-case scenario which includes canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

In that scenario, a big concern for NHL teams would be how the 2020 NHL Draft order is determined.

From Elliotte Friedman:

To make it as fair as possible, the league has suggested:

• Using each team’s points percentage to determine the Order of Selection. (That’s under the current playoff format, so 16 teams would be out of the lottery and 15 would be in.)

• Changing the lottery format this season only — picking just one winner, and limiting any move-up to a maximum of four spots.

• For conditional trades, the league would propose solutions. The teams would have seven days to either reform the deal on terms acceptable to both, or accept the NHL’s idea.

According to Chris Johnston, if the draft lottery proposal outlined in the memo becomes a reality, the Detroit Red Wings would be guaranteed the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick.

As it currently stands, the Red Wings could pick anywhere from No. 1 to No. 4 in the draft, depending on what happens in the Draft Lottery.

By Don Drysdale

