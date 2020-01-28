33 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Nicholas Castellanos changes name, number after signing with Reds

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Nicholas Castellanos changes name, number after signing with Reds

This may be confusing. When Nicholas Castellanos first came to the Detroit Tigers, he went by the name of "Nick." http://gty.im/473315630 Then,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Dwane Casey says Kobe Bryant would be embarrassed of Detroit Pistons

On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers honored Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Larry Brown reveals Detroit Pistons lost Game 2 of NBA Finals because they did not listen to him about Kobe Bryant

The Goin' to Work Detroit Pistons team that won the 2004 NBA Championship is a team that will forever...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

This may be confusing.

When Nicholas Castellanos first came to the Detroit Tigers, he went by the name of “Nick.”

Embed from Getty Images

Then, before the 2017 season, Castellanos decided he wanted to be called “Nicholas,” though he said that it was ok if somebody still called him, “Nick.”

On Monday, news broke that Castellanos had signed a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds and apparently, he is ready to switch his name (and number) once again.

According to the Reds, Castellanos will now go by “Nick” and he will wear the No. 2 jersey. Even Woodbury confirmed that he is now going by “Nick” again, not “Nicholas.”

It’s a good thing first names are not on the back of MLB uniforms!

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDwane Casey says Kobe Bryant would be embarrassed of Detroit Pistons

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Nicholas Castellanos changes name, number after signing with Reds

This may be confusing. When Nicholas Castellanos first came to the Detroit Tigers, he went by the name of "Nick." http://gty.im/473315630 Then,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey says Kobe Bryant would be embarrassed of Detroit Pistons

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers honored Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash the day prior. http://gty.im/620091284 You would...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Larry Brown reveals Detroit Pistons lost Game 2 of NBA Finals because they did not listen to him about Kobe Bryant

Arnold Powell - 0
The Goin' to Work Detroit Pistons team that won the 2004 NBA Championship is a team that will forever be remembered. During that magical 2003-2004...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Richard Sherman rips Detroit Lions culture, says he turned down $20 million guaranteed

Arnold Powell - 0
This coming Sunday, CB Richard Sherman will be playing in the Super Bowl as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. http://gty.im/1202411222 Prior to the 2018...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers sign 1B Kennys Vargas

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have signed former Minnesota Twins 1B Kennys Vargas to a minor-league contract. As noted by Jason Beck, Vargas...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Tigers sign 1B Kennys Vargas

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have signed former Minnesota Twins 1B Kennys Vargas to a minor-league contract. As noted by Jason Beck, Vargas...
Read more

Detroit Tigers P Jordan Zimmermann wants strong finish to last year of contract

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
It's a contract year for Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, a five year, $110 million pact signed in November of 2015 that's been largely...
Read more

Former Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos finds a new home

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos has found a new home. http://gty.im/1176425316 Castellanos, who was a free agent, has reached a 4-year deal...
Read more

Video emerges of Justin Verlander making ‘tone-deaf’ comments about Astros

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have not heard, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had quite the moment on Saturday night at the BBWAA dinner in New...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.