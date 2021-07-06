Nicholas Castellanos interrupts eulogy by hitting home run [Video]

Sharing is caring!

During Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds, the Royals broadcasters were eulogizing World War II veteran George A. Gorman, who passed away on July 3, when Reds OF Nicholas Castellanos interrupted to do his thing.

Take a look and listen as the Royals broadcasters are still talking about Gorman when Castellanos takes the first pitch he sees and sends it over the fence for a home run.

Here is the Royals broadcast of the Nick Castellanos home run. They were eulogizing someone live on the air when it Nick went deep to left-center field. You can not make this stuff up. Credit to @hjodoyle for the tip. pic.twitter.com/iA2grIKY61 — ɴɪᴄᴋ ᴋɪʀʙy (@Nicholaspkirby) July 6, 2021