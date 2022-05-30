Nick Castellanos goes deep during Memorial Day tribute [Video]

Ladies and gentlemen, former Detroit Tigers OF Nick Castellanos just did it again!

During today’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, Castellanos interrupted a Memorial Day tribute by blasting a home run to deep left field.

“The gold chair, which will sit vacant here at Citizens Bank Park, honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Castellanos rips one to deep left field. It is gone! Solo home run for Castellanos!”

Check it out.

Castellanos goes deep to left as the announcers were paying tribute for Memorial Day pic.twitter.com/B1vIbBhdEk — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 30, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

This is not the first time Nick Castellanos has done this

This is not the first Castellanos has interrupted an important a serious moment with a hit.

In fact, this is at least the fourth time Castellanos has done this since 2020 when he interrupted Thom Brennaman while he was apologizing for saying a homophobic slur on live television.

Awful Announcing helped us to remember three other times Nick Castellanos interrupted an important moment.

From Awful Announcing:

This is, at least, the fourth time Nick Castellanos has interrupted a Very Serious moment with a hit. It happened back in August of 2020 when Thom Brennaman was apologizing for saying a homophobic slur on the air. It happened in July of 2021 when the Royals broadcasters were eulogizing a World War II veteran. It also happened in Spring Training this March, when Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez was reading an apology from Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker for a DUI.

Once again, don’t talk about anything important when Castellanos is at the plate because you may get interrupted.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

