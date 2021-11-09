Nick Castellanos makes decision on Cincinnati Reds qualifying offer

by

Nick Castellanos is officially testing the free-agent market.

According to reports, Castellanos has declined his qualifying offer from the Cincinnati Reds and he becomes one of the top hitters on the market this season.

As noted by Bob Nightengale, Castellanos becomes the first player to officially decline his qualifying offer.

Prediction: Castellanos signs with the New York Mets.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.