Nick Castellanos makes decision on Cincinnati Reds qualifying offer

Nick Castellanos is officially testing the free-agent market.

According to reports, Castellanos has declined his qualifying offer from the Cincinnati Reds and he becomes one of the top hitters on the market this season.

As noted by Bob Nightengale, Castellanos becomes the first player to officially decline his qualifying offer.

Prediction: Castellanos signs with the New York Mets.

Nick Castellanos becomes the first player to officially decline his qualifying offer https://t.co/FmVZRDDBHI — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 8, 2021