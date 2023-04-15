Merch
Nick Maton hits walk-off BOMB as Detroit Tigers defeat San Francisco Giants [Video]

By W.G. Brady
It was not easy but when all was said and done, the Detroit Tigers used an extra-innings walk-off home run from Nick Maton to defeat the San Francisco Giants by a score of 7-5 at Comerica Park. Maton blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Tigers their first home win of the season. It was Maton's first walk-off home run of his career.

Key Points

  • The Tigers beat the Giants in extra innings
  • Maton blasted a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Tigers a 7-5 win
  • It was the Tigers' first home win of the season and Maton's first-career walk-off home run

Nick Maton hits walk-off BOMB as Tigers defeat San Francisco Giants

Take a look as Maton sees a fastball that he likes and blasts it over the right-field fence for a walk-off home run.

