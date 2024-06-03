Nick Saban Leads Trio of Michigan State’s Finest on the Ballot for College Football’s Hall of Fame





Three former stalwarts of Michigan State University football have found their names on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame, highlighting a prestigious moment for the university’s storied sports program.

Nick Saban, Flozell Adams, Darryl Rogers – A Trio of Spartan Greats

Former head coach Nick Saban, who recently retired after a successful career bagging seven national championships, is among the nominees. Saban’s tenure at Michigan State from 1995 to 1999 set the foundation for his fruitful coaching journey, which included stops at LSU and Alabama before his retirement earlier this year.

Joining him on the ballot is Flozell Adams, a dominant offensive tackle for the Spartans from 1994 to 1997. Known as “The Hotel” for his massive frame and formidable presence on the field, Adams earned multiple accolades during his college years, including Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1997 and All-American honors.

Darryl Rogers, who coached the Spartans from 1976 to 1979, is also nominated. Rogers led the team to a Big Ten title in 1978, demonstrating his coaching prowess during his short stint at MSU before moving on to the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

The finalists for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame will be announced in January, as anticipation builds among the Spartan community and the nominees’ fans.