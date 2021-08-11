Nickell Robey-Coleman explains why he passed up other offers to sign with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have a new CB and his name is Nickell Robey-Coleman, who signed his contract on Monday.

On Wednesday, Robey-Coleman met with the media and explained why he passed up other offers to sign with the Lions.

“I love this scheme,” Robey-Coleman said. “This scheme got us to the Super Bowl.”

“I had about 6 or 7 teams calling in to check on me. When I came here, the people was the right people to go with so I took my talents here.”

