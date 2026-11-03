Detroit Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom has weighed in on the increasingly ugly Dylan Larkin situation, and the Hall of Fame defenseman isn’t exactly thrilled with how things have unfolded.

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During an appearance on a Swedish NHL podcast, Lidstrom expressed disappointment with Larkin’s decision to stop playing while awaiting a trade, particularly considering the long-term commitment Detroit made to its former captain.

And he made one thing clear: The Red Wings aren’t going to give Larkin away simply because he wants out.

Apr 9, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Former Detroit Red Wing player Nicklas Lidstrom throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nicklas Lidstrom Expresses Disappointment With Dylan Larkin

According to an English translation of Lidstrom’s Swedish-language comments shared by Hockeytown Hangout, the former Red Wings captain questioned Larkin’s decision to walk away from the team after signing an eight-year contract.

In the fan-provided translation, Lidstrom described the situation as “very disappointing,” emphasizing that Detroit had built its long-term plans around Larkin remaining with the organization.

“When you give someone an eight year contract you plan your organization around that and assume he will stick around for it,” Lidstrom reportedly said, according to the translation.

The comments carry additional weight considering Lidstrom’s history with the franchise. The four-time Stanley Cup champion spent his entire 20-year NHL career in Detroit and served as captain for six seasons following Steve Yzerman’s retirement.

Lidstrom understands better than most what it means to wear the “C” in Hockeytown.

And although he acknowledged that Larkin has the contractual right to control his destination, he clearly wasn’t pleased with how the situation has developed.

Lidstrom Explains Why Trading Larkin Is So Difficult

Lidstrom also addressed the difficult position Larkin’s no-trade protection has created for Detroit.

The Red Wings cannot simply trade their former captain to whichever team offers the best return. They must find a deal that Larkin approves while also receiving sufficient value to strengthen their roster.

According to the translated remarks, Lidstrom emphasized that losing a first-line center creates an enormous hole that cannot easily be filled.

“We’ve had him in our plans for future goals all along. It’s a big miss,” the translation reads.

Lidstrom reportedly added that Detroit must find an acceptable return rather than surrender valuable assets just to complete a transaction.

“We don’t wanna give him away for free just because he wants to leave. We have to get things back to continue to build our team.”

Those comments closely reflect the position interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has maintained throughout the negotiations.

As we previously reported when Horcoff outlined Detroit’s trade priorities, the organization wants a return that can help the Red Wings compete rather than accepting an unfavorable deal simply to resolve the standoff.

Red Wings May Have to Wait for the Right Deal

Perhaps the most revealing portion of Lidstrom’s comments came when the podcast hosts questioned how Larkin could request a trade while limiting Detroit’s potential trading partners.

Lidstrom reportedly agreed that the Red Wings are restricted by the situation.

“This situation we’re seeing in the case of Larkin, we’re a little bound to what he wants, where he wants to go,” Lidstrom said in the fan translation.

He also acknowledged that those restrictions help explain why negotiations have taken longer than the organization hoped.

That remains one of the biggest obstacles facing Horcoff.

Larkin is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit. His no-trade protection gives him considerable leverage over where he plays next.

The organization has already confirmed that Larkin was suspended without pay after informing management that he would no longer play for the Red Wings.

As we previously covered following Detroit’s decision, the team intends to continue exploring trades while protecting its long-term interests.

Lidstrom’s reported remarks reinforce that approach.

Detroit may ultimately have no choice but to move Larkin, but that doesn’t mean the organization should accept just anything in return.

And when one of the greatest players in franchise history openly expresses disappointment with how the former captain has handled his departure, it adds another uncomfortable chapter to an already painful situation.

Larkin wants out. Detroit wants fair value. And Nicklas Lidstrom appears to believe the Red Wings have every reason to stand their ground.