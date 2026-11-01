Detroit Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom has taken a strong public stance on one of international hockey’s most controversial issues.

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The Hall of Fame defenseman believes Sweden should consider boycotting international hockey competitions if Russia is allowed to return following a major ruling that overturned the country’s suspension.

And coming from one of the most respected players in Red Wings history, his comments are attracting considerable attention.

Feb 23, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; NHL Hockey Hall of Fame member former Detroit Red Wings Nicklas Lidstrom talks to the media before the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nicklas Lidstrom Calls for a Boycott if Russia Returns

Lidstrom, who currently serves as Detroit’s vice president of hockey operations and advises Sweden’s national hockey program, reacted strongly to the possibility of Russia returning to international competition.

“The first thought is that we should boycott this,” Lidstrom said in comments published by Swedish Hockey News.

His reaction follows an Oct. 30 ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s restrictions on Russia’s participation in several major international tournaments.

Russia has been excluded from IIHF competitions since February 2022, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, the court ruled that the IIHF had not provided sufficient evidence to justify continuing the exclusion on safety and security grounds.

The ruling creates the possibility of Russia returning as early as the 2027 World Junior Championship, which begins Dec. 26, 2026.

Lidstrom’s position is not an official boycott announcement. Swedish Hockey Federation chairman Anders Larsson has indicated that Sweden does not intend to withdraw from competitions if Russia participates.

Former Red Wings Teammates Disagree on Russia’s Return

Interestingly, Lidstrom’s stance puts him on the opposite side of the debate from another Detroit hockey legend.

Viacheslav Fetisov, a member of the Red Wings’ famous Russian Five, supports Russia’s return to international competition and wants Russian athletes to represent their country with its national symbols.

The two Hall of Fame defensemen were teammates during Detroit’s Stanley Cup championships in 1997 and 1998.

As we previously highlighted in our retrospective on the Russian Five, Fetisov helped transform Detroit into a championship contender alongside Sergei Fedorov, Igor Larionov, Vyacheslav Kozlov, and Vladimir Konstantinov.

Now, Lidstrom and Fetisov find themselves expressing sharply different views about the future of international hockey.

Why Lidstrom’s Boycott Call Stands Out

The disagreement is particularly notable because Lidstrom has rarely been associated with controversial public statements throughout his career.

The four-time Stanley Cup champion and seven-time Norris Trophy winner built his reputation around leadership, consistency, and a measured approach to difficult situations.

As we recalled on the 20th anniversary of his appointment as Red Wings captain, Lidstrom’s quiet leadership became one of the defining characteristics of Detroit’s championship era.

That makes his latest comments especially noteworthy.

With the IIHF now facing difficult decisions about Russia’s possible return, Lidstrom has made his personal position clear.

Whether Sweden follows his suggestion remains uncertain, but the Red Wings legend has added his voice to a debate that extends far beyond the hockey rink.