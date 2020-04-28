41.2 F
Nicklas Lidstrom's father reveals his son was a young thief during his childhood

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom simply was the greatest player at his position in NHL history, and there’s plenty of evidence to support that argument.

With seven Norris Trophy wins as the NHL’s top defenseman as well as four Stanley Cup wins, a Conn Smythe Trophy win as playoff MVP as well as being the first European captain to raise the Cup, his accolades are endless.

But what few people may know is that before he was stealing the offensive dreams of opposition forwards, he was stealing something else in his youth.

From Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press:

“Born April 28, 1970, Lidstrom grew up in Hogbo, a small town on the outskirts of Avesta, roughly two hours northwest of Stockholm. It sounds improbable given the supremely calm-tempered adult he grew up to be, but Lidstrom was a rambunctious child, chasing his two older sisters around with a bandy stick. In his biography, The Pursuit of Perfection, Lidstrom’s father, Jan-Erik, said Lidstrom would steal apples from the neighbor’s trees.”

Nothing like one’s father exposing some of the rambunctious activities during youth! However, it’s safe to say that Lidstrom more than made up for any youthful indiscretions during his illustrious career!

By Michael Whitaker
