Nickleback bassist Mike Kroeger is an outspoken Detroit Red Wings fan

As an Original 6 NHL franchise, the Detroit Red Wings have a worldwide fanbase that has spanned generations and includes many a celebrity, that includes the likes of Kid Rock, Jeff Daniels, Daniel Radcliffe, Dave Coulier, Chad Smith, and Tim Allen. You can also include Nickleback guitarist Mike Kroeger among them.

Despite criticism, Nickleback has sold 50 million albums

While Nickleback may garner some polarizing opinions amongst music lovers, everyone has their own preferences – and they have a wide-reaching fan base of their own. The Canadian rock band has been around since the mid-1990s and has produced several singles that have reached the top of both the American and Canadian music charts. They've also sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Nickleback's Mike Kroeger is a big Red Wings fan

Mike Kroeger, who appeared with the band last night in Grand Rapids and will do so again in Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theater later this summer, was enthusiastic to describe his Red Wings fandom, which was aided by being from the same Alberta town that former Detroit assistant general manager Jim Nill hailed from.

“I’ve been a supporter of the Detroit Red Wings for my whole music career,” Kroeger enthusiastically told MLive. “So, whenever we’ve been in the Detroit area, I try to do whatever I can to be close to anything Red Wings related. For a lot of our career, Nill was the assistant GM of the Wings. He would give me access that I never would have had any other way had I not known him including meeting the players.”

“We played the Joe several times and each time was just as special as before. It was awesome to be in a place so historic. We’ve also been to Pine Knob a number of times. We also played St. Andrews Hall back in the day. That’s a place where we hung our hats the first few years of our career.”

“Michigan has been a special place for us and a real source of support for us over the years and I’d say Detroit is probably our number one city on the planet. As a result, Michigan is very dear to us and we love the state a lot.”

Wrapping It Up: Nickleback will be performing

The band will be bringing their Get Rollin' Tour w/ Brantley Gilbert to Pine Knob Music Theater on August 13.

Don't be surprised if Mike Kroeger were to take the stage wearing a Red Wings shirt!