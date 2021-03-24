Nico Collins compares Michigan’s talent to Ohio State’s talent

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to overall talent on the field, anyone who has a clue about football would agree that Michigan is a step or two behind Ohio State and the results have backed that up.

But don’t tell that to former Wolverines WR Nico Collins.

On Wednesday, Collins was asked about the difference in talent between Michigan and Ohio State and he said there isn’t one. In fact, Collins said the Wolverines “pretty much have more” than the Buckeyes.

“It’s way closer,” Collins said. “The talent — it’s the same type of talent, you know? I wouldn’t say there’s a difference between the two. Every time we play Ohio State, we know what type of game it’s going to be. It’s going to be all four quarters. The athletes they’ve got and we’ve got, I’d say we match up. They don’t have more athletes than we’ve got. I feel like we’re pretty much equal, or we pretty much have more than them. That’s it, man. Talent-wise, I’d say we’re pretty much equal and there wasn’t an advantage with them. None at all.”

Has Nico Collins lost his mind or do you agree with him.