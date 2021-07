Sharing is caring!

For the first time ever, the United States Men’s Basketball Team has lost to an African nation.

On Saturday, Nigeria hit 20 three point shots on way to a 90-87 win over the USA.

In a previous meeting between the two teams at the 2012 London Olympics, the USA beat Nigeria 156-73.

