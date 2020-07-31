41.2 F
Nike newest ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ ad is editing genius [Video]

By Don Drysdale

For anyone who has ever dabbled in video editing, you are well aware of the fact that it is not exactly the easiest thing to do at a high level. In fact, it if flat-out hard to get a video to turn out exactly how you envisioned it too, especially if you are a perfectionist.

Well, the latest ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ ad that was recently released by Nike may be the best editing job of all time for a commercial.

I am not kidding, take a look.

BONUS CONTENT:

Vermont compares newly hired advisor and ex-Red Wings coach Mike Babcock to Bill Belichick and Phil Jackson

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock has landed a new gig after eight months off after being fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs last November.

He’s taken a job as a volunteer advisor for the University of Vermont hockey program. And let’s just say they’re full of praise for him, especially head coach Todd Woodcroft, who compared him to two of the greatest coaches in history in their respective sports:

“He’s a Hall of Fame coach, he’s the equivalent of a Bill Belichick, the equivalent of a Phil Jackson. This is one of the top coaching minds who transcends any sport,” he said.

“At the end of day all I really care about is making these players better and giving them every chance of being a professional player,” he continued. “I talk to Mike about two, three times a week and all we talk about is UVM hockey. This guy is all in. He talks about the team as a we.”

Of course, nobody can knock the resume of Babcock, who served as Red Wings head coach from 2005 to 2015 before signing a record-breaking deal with Toronto later that summer. He’s 8th all time in NHL wins for a head coach, a Stanley Cup winner, and a two-time gold medal winner as head coach of Team Canada in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

However, Babcock has come under scrutiny following his firing by Toronto in November. Several former players have spoken out about his harsh treatment of them, notably Johan Franzen, who described Babcock as “the worst person I’ve ever met”:

“As a coach he is extremely accurate and prepared,” Franzen said. “He is great at putting together a gaming system and getting everyone to buy into it. That’s his strong side.

But then he’s a terrible person, the worst person I’ve ever met. A bully who cheated on people, it could be cleaners in the Detroit arena or anyone. He jumped on people just because.”

To read the rest, please click here.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

