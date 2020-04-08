Nike releases inspiring ‘Play for the World’ commercial [Video]

Due to COVID-19, we are currently experiencing something we have never experienced before and hopefully, we will never experience it again. Sports have been put on hold and we cannot even leave our own homes without wearing a mask and staying at least six feet away from or neighbors.

This is a fight we as a world are all in together and it is important that we lend a helping hand to anyone who is in need.

On Wednesday, Nike released a new commercial titled, “Play for the World” that emphasizes that though we may be apart right now, we are all in this together.