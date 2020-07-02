Nike removes all Washington Redskins merchandise from site

It seems like the days of the Washington Redskins team name are extremely numbered.
Earlier in the day, FedEx told the Washington franchise that they want the team name changed and now Nike has made a bold move by removing all Redskins merchandise from their website.
If you are planning on purchasing Redskins merchandise (who would, it is hideous?) then you may want to hold off for a bit.
Nike has removed all Washington #Redskins merchandise from their website. pic.twitter.com/zZvdHlL3Ld
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 3, 2020