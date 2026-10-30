One of the NHL’s biggest superstars reportedly wants out, and a Nikita Kucherov trade request could soon force the Tampa Bay Lightning into a franchise-altering decision.

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According to a stunning report Friday afternoon, Nikita Kucherov has informed the Lightning that he does not intend to re-sign with the organization and wants to be traded.

The development comes just days after the 33-year-old winger passed Steven Stamkos to become Tampa Bay’s all-time leading scorer.

And considering Kucherov is the reigning NHL MVP, his reported decision could send shockwaves throughout the league.

Oct 20, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nikita Kucherov Trade Request Reported by Elliotte Friedman

According to Friday’s report from Elliotte Friedman, Kucherov has informed both his teammates and the Lightning organization that he does not intend to sign another contract with Tampa Bay.

The report also indicates that the superstar winger has requested a trade, although his reasons for wanting to leave remain unclear.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois and Kucherov’s agent, Dan Milstein, declined to comment.

The timing is especially surprising considering Tampa Bay had been working toward a contract extension with its franchise cornerstone.

Kucherov is playing the final season of the eight-year, $76 million contract he signed in July 2018, which carries an annual salary-cap hit of $9.5 million.

He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season.

Lightning Had Hoped to Keep Kucherov Long-Term

As recently as September, Tampa Bay appeared confident that Kucherov would remain with the organization.

In mid-September, BriseBois made it clear that the Lightning wanted to keep their superstar forward for years to come.

Both sides had been discussing an extension, but no agreement was reached before the season began.

According to the NHL’s September contract update, BriseBois acknowledged that negotiations were ongoing and indicated there was no firm deadline to complete a deal.

Now, the situation has reportedly taken a dramatic turn.

Kucherov is coming off another spectacular season in which he recorded 44 goals and 86 assists for 130 points in 76 games.

That performance earned him his second Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

As we previously covered, Kucherov was also instrumental in helping Tampa Bay capture consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Losing a player with that résumé would represent an enormous change for a franchise that has built its identity around winning championships.

Kucherov Could Become NHL’s Biggest Trade Target

If Tampa Bay ultimately decides to honor Kucherov’s request, the Lightning would be dealing one of the most accomplished offensive players in hockey.

But completing such a trade would present significant challenges.

Kucherov’s $9.5 million cap hit would require careful financial planning, while his approaching free agency could make potential suitors hesitant to surrender premium assets without confidence in a contract extension.

At the same time, his production makes him the type of player who could immediately transform a contender’s offense.

The Lightning also face the difficult question of whether moving him during the season would provide a better return than allowing the situation to continue toward free agency.

Lightning Have Been Here Before With Steven Stamkos

For a franchise that has already experienced the departure of former captain Steven Stamkos, the possibility of losing another all-time great would be a significant development.

As we previously noted when examining another major NHL trade situation, a player’s preferred destinations and contractual protections can have an enormous influence on how trade negotiations unfold.

In Kucherov’s case, no preferred destination has been publicly confirmed in Friday’s report.

There is also no indication that a trade is imminent.

But one thing is certain: The Lightning suddenly face the possibility of losing the player who has become the greatest scorer in franchise history, and the NHL trade market may never look quite the same if Tampa Bay makes him available.