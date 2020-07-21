Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

Prior to tonight’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinatti Reds, four Reds players decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The Tigers, however, weren’t on the field during the playing of the anthem and instead decided to remain behind in the locker room.

SS Niko Goodrum later explained meeting and several players chose to stay in the clubhouse while the national anthem was played. Skipper Ron Gardenhire also offered his thoughts:

The Tigers talked as a team and some players decided to stay inside during the national anthem.

"We had a meeting and decided what we wanted to do," Niko Goodrum said. "So we just stayed in for the anthem and came out ready to play ball."

— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 22, 2020