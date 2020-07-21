41.2 F
Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

Detroit Tigers NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Prior to tonight’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinatti Reds, four Reds players decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The Tigers, however, weren’t on the field during the playing of the anthem and instead decided to remain behind in the locker room.

SS Niko Goodrum later explained meeting and several players chose to stay in the clubhouse while the national anthem was played. Skipper Ron Gardenhire also offered his thoughts:

Tigers fans, what do you make of their explanations?

