Nimari Burnett Announces Return to Michigan for 2025-26 Season

Veteran guard Nimari Burnett has announced his return to the Michigan Wolverines for the 2025-26 season, bringing experience and shooting to the backcourt.

The Michigan Wolverines are bringing back a familiar face next season—and it’s a big one. Nimari Burnett, a key piece of Michigan’s rotation in 2024-25, officially announced on Instagram that he’ll return to Ann Arbor for another year.

This is Burnett’s third season with the Wolverines, and it comes at a critical time as the program looks to take another step forward after winning the Big Ten Tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 this past season.

What Burnett Brings Back

Burnett quietly became one of Michigan’s most reliable contributors last season. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, while logging over 26 minutes per contest. But more than the counting stats, his perimeter shooting stood ou as he led the Wolverines in made three-pointers on the season.

That shooting stroke, plus his 6-foot-5 frame and two-way presence, make him a valuable piece for whoever takes control of the team’s offense next year.

A Much-Needed Return for Michigan

Retaining a veteran like Burnett gives the roster a much-needed dose of continuity and experience. He’s battle-tested, he knows what Big Ten basketball looks like, and he gives the coaching staff a trusted wing who can stretch the floor and guard multiple positions.

The Bottom Line

In the age of constant roster turnover, getting a guy like Nimari Burnett back is a quiet win for Michigan. It may not make national headlines, but for a program looking to rebuild and regain its footing in the Big Ten, his return is the kind of move that matters in the long run.