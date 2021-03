Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will take on No. 11 UCLA in an Elite Eight matchup that will determine a slot in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.

Following Sunday’s games, the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas released their opening line for the game and as you can see below, the Wolverines are a solid 7.5 point favorite over the Bruins.

Nation, who will you be betting on?