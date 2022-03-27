No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Quinnipiac: How to watch and stream NCAA Hockey Midwest Regional

On Sunday evening, No. 1 Michigan will have a shot to advance to another Frozen Four when they take on No. 2 Quinnipiac in the Midwest Regional Final.
Here is all of the information you need for today’s game:
MIDWEST REGIONAL
What: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Quinnipiac (Midwest Regional Final)
When: Sunday, March 27
Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
Where: PPL Center (Allentown, PA)
Television: ESPN2
Streaming: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream
PREDICTION:
Quinnipiac has had a solid season but they have not yet faced a team with the offensive power that the Michigan Wolverines have.
If Michigan brings their A-game, Quinnipiac really does not stand a chance and that is what I believe will happen on Sunday.
MICHIGAN 4
QUINNIPIAC 1
