No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates gets thrown to ground, benches clear [Video]

In case you have not heard, the No. 1 basketball prospect just so happens to play in Michigan and his name is Emoni Bates if Ypsilanti Lincoln High School.
On Monday, Bates and his teammates took on Ann Arbor Pioneer in a MHSAA district playoff game and things got ugly.
Watch as Bates is thrown to the ground as he goes in for a layup. As soon as Bates hits the ground, the benches clear and fans come on to the court.
🚨 FIGHT 🚨
#4 on Pioneer was hacking/talking shit to Emoni all game. Halfway through the 3rd, it came to a head. pic.twitter.com/qqcuRpbPX9
— Emoni Bates Watch (@EmoniBatesWatch) March 10, 2020
The Pioneer player was reportedly thrown out of the game and Bates was given a technical foul for his reaction to the flagrant foul.
Emoni Bates was fouled by a Pioneer player who was ejected and Bates was given a technical late the third quarter with defending state champion Lincoln up big in playoff opener. pic.twitter.com/SGDAsWrZnL
— Larry Lage (@LarryLage) March 10, 2020
Lincoln ended up winning the game 80-60 with Bates scoring 24 points.
FINAL:
Lincoln 80
Pioneer 60
Emoni finishes with 24 points and 6 assists, without playing the entire 4Q due to the score. pic.twitter.com/Xeu6WWKivM
— Emoni Bates Watch (@EmoniBatesWatch) March 10, 2020