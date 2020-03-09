51.4 F
No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates gets thrown to ground, benches clear [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In case you have not heard, the No. 1 basketball prospect just so happens to play in Michigan and his name is Emoni Bates if Ypsilanti Lincoln High School.

On Monday, Bates and his teammates took on Ann Arbor Pioneer in a MHSAA district playoff game and things got ugly.

Watch as Bates is thrown to the ground as he goes in for a layup. As soon as Bates hits the ground, the benches clear and fans come on to the court.

The Pioneer player was reportedly thrown out of the game and Bates was given a technical foul for his reaction to the flagrant foul.

Lincoln ended up winning the game 80-60 with Bates scoring 24 points.

