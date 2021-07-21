No. 1 ranked US Women’s Soccer Team stunned in Olympic opener

by

The No. 1 ranked US Women’s Soccer Team is the favorite to win the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics but they got a big-time wake-up call in their first match as they were stunned by Sweden by a score of 3-0.

The Swedes, who are the No. 5 ranked team in the World, were led by Stina Blackstenius as she scored two goals for her country.

The US team had a whopping 44 game unbeaten streak heading into the match, though Sweden did play them to a 1-1 tie in April.

