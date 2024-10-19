No. 1 Recruit Bryce Underwood Reacts To Rumor He Is Flipping To Michigan

Bryce Underwood, the top-ranked quarterback and overall player in the Class of 2025, made headlines when he announced his commitment to LSU earlier this year. Despite being a standout at Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan, Underwood chose to take his talents down south rather than stay close to home and play for the Michigan Wolverines.

According to reports, the Wolverines came close to landing Underwood before he ultimately decided LSU was the right fit for him. Fast forward to the present, and rumors have been circulating on social media that Michigan has allegedly offered Underwood a whopping $4 million in NIL deals to flip his commitment back to his home state school.

Some fans even speculated that it was only a matter of time before Underwood would announce his switch to Michigan, where he would join the defending national champions. As excitement grew among Michigan fans, they began dreaming of landing the No. 1 recruit in the country.

However, Underwood himself has put a damper on those hopes, seemingly “laughing off” the rumor. In a brief response, he dismissed the chatter about Michigan offering him a $4 million NIL deal, signaling that his commitment to LSU remains solid.

While Michigan fans may have to wait and see how things unfold, it appears, for now, that Underwood's future is still firmly rooted in Baton Rouge.