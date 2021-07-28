No. 1 recruit Quinn Ewers leaning towards skipping senior year of HS to make bank

According to a report from Pete Thamel, No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers tells Yahoo Sports that he is leaning toward skipping his senior year of high school to attend Ohio State.

Thamel adds that Ewers could then sign NIL deals worth nearly seven figures, which is not something he could do if he remains in high school.

It looks like there could be a new option at QB for the Buckeyes in 2021.

