No. 10 pick Kumar Rocker makes future decision after New York Mets refuse to sign him

According to reports, the New York Mets and Kumar Rocker were unable to come to a contract agreement before Sunday’s deadline which means he will not be part of the organization.

Rather than returning to Vanderbilt for another season, Rocker, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has decided to begin his professional career. He will be draft-eligible in 2022.

The Mets will get the No. 11 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft as compensation.

The disagreement from both the Mets and Rocker’s team reportedly revolved around the status of Rocker’s health (elbow and shoulder).

