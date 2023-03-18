No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson pulls off upset for the ages by stunning No. 1 Purdue

Fairleigh Dickinson, the No. 16 seed, shocked the basketball world by beating No. 1 seeded Purdue 63-58 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. This win marks only the second time in history that a No. 16 seed has defeated a No. 1 seed, the first being UMBC‘s win over Virginia in 2018. Despite being the shortest team in the tournament, the Knights showed no fear and displayed a relentless, hustling defense that outplayed Purdue. With this historic victory, FDU advances to the Round of 32 for the first time in school history.

Key Points:

FDU becomes the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game

The Knights beat top-seeded Purdue 63-58

Sean Moore scored 19 points to lead FDU

Purdue's Zach Edey was frustrated by FDU's defense and did not attempt a shot in the final nine minutes

FDU will face Florida Atlantic for a spot in the Sweet 16

Purdue was held scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch

Why it Matters for Fairleigh Dickinson and Purdue

FDU made history by becoming only the second No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history to win a game, beating No. 1 seeded Purdue 63-58 on Friday night. Sean Moore led the way for the Knights with 19 points, while their relentless defense frustrated Purdue's 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey. The Knights will now face Florida Atlantic for a spot in the Sweet 16. FDU did not win the Northeast Conference Tournament, losing in the title game to Merrimack but since Merrimack was ineligible for hte NCAA Tournament because they are still in their transition period from Division II (Stupid Rule!), FDU got the bid. The Boilermakers, the Big Ten champion, were held scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch, and Edey did not attempt a shot in the final nine minutes.

Big Picture: A Look at NCAA Upset History

- Advertisement -

The NCAA Tournament is known for its upsets, and FDU's win over the Boilermakers adds to a long history of surprising results. Prior to 2018, no No. 16 seed had ever defeated a No. 1 seed, but now it has happened twice in the past five years. The tournament's single-elimination format often produces unexpected outcomes, and it is one of the reasons why March Madness is so beloved by fans.

The Upset by the Numbers

Stats:

FDU shot 46.2% from three-point range

Zach Edey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Boilermakers

FDU held the Boilermakers scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch

FDU's Sean Moore scored 19 points and hit a key three-pointer late in the game

Highlights from the Game