No. 2 pick Jalen Green throws major shade at Detroit Pistons

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons made the no-brainer pick of selecting Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

Some thought the Pistons would be better off selecting Jalen Green but those people also like eating a nice steak with ketchup on it.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Green took the opportunity to throw some major shade at the Pistons, saying he felt like playing in Detroit would feel like going back to the G League bubble.

From Yahoo Sports:

“I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn’t want to be in Detroit,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “I felt a lot more comfortable in Houston. It felt like a real homie environment. With Detroit, it felt like I was just going back to the G League bubble, and I just got out of the bubble. That’s pretty much what it was.

“In the [G League] bubble, I didn’t really have anything to do but just stay in the gym. I didn’t have any time to get away for myself. The only time I had to get away for myself was in my apartment. That’s what it felt like in Detroit. I wouldn’t be stepping outside in Detroit. There are not many things you can do in Detroit like that. You’re going to stay in the gym and then go back to your apartment.”

Hey, Jalen, have a blast losing 60 games this year!