No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego Point Spread Revealed

This point spread suggests the Michigan Wolverines are in for quite the battle.

Earlier tonight, the Michigan Wolverines officially learned their first-round opponent in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Michigan, earning a No. 5 seed in the South Region, will meet No. 12 seed UC San Diego, a squad entering the tournament with an impressive 30-win season.

DraftKings Releases Initial Betting Line

The opening point spread has been released, and according to DraftKings, Michigan is favored by 2.5 points over UC San Diego. This slim margin indicates a competitive battle is expected, highlighting UC San Diego’s potential to pull off a classic 12-5 upset scenario.

What’s at Stake?

Should Michigan successfully navigate their first-round test, they would then face the victor between No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 13 Yale. Texas A&M boasts a signature win against Auburn, the top overall seed, while Yale is known for its physical, disruptive style of play. Moving further ahead, a Sweet 16 clash with Auburn could await Michigan, setting up a significant challenge for the Wolverines to make a deep tournament run.