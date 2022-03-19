No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke game time announced

The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans survived their Round of 64 matchup vs. No. 10 Davidson and they will now prepare to take on No. 10 Duke.

The Blue Devils advanced by defeating Cal State Fullerton by a score 78-61.

The game time for the Spartans Round of 32 matchup vs. Duke has been announced and the teams will play on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. EST.

Nation, do you think Michigan State has what it takes to send Coach K into retirement with a loss?