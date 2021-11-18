No. 9 Michigan State shocks No. 3 Ohio State on last second FG [Video]

This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion.

Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock the Buckeyes 17-14.

Will lightning strike twice?

