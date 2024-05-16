No Bench for Báez: A.J. Hinch Confirms Continued Playtime

Despite recent struggles on the field, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has reiterated his commitment to keeping shortstop Javier Báez in the lineup. Báez, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers in December 2021, has underperformed expectations, maintaining a meager .167 batting average with just one home run in the initial 37 games of the 2024 season. Additionally, his performance has declined over the past three seasons, as indicated by his dropping on-base-plus-slugging percentage, which currently stands at .422.

Manager Hinch emphasized the importance of continued play for Báez despite his challenges. “Offensively, no at-bats is not going to be the answer. He’s got to keep getting his rhythm and timing, and hopefully getting in a position to produce offensively. That’s the goal,” Hinch said. He acknowledged the defensive skills that Báez brings to the team, even though Báez has recorded a minus-1 in defensive runs saved so far.

Even though Triple-A Toledo shortstops Ryan Kreidler and Eddys Leonard are expected back from injuries by June, there are no current plans to replace Báez or change his role significantly. With Hinch’s reassurance of Báez’s heavy involvement in upcoming games, the team is evidently hoping that consistent playtime will see an upturn in his performance.

This continuous play strategy underlines the team’s approach to handle Báez’s $140 million contract carefully, betting on his recovery back to form as the season progresses.