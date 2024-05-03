fb
Search

Latest News:

Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number With Detroit Lions

0
Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number on social media.

MLB Power Shifts: Detroit Tigers Surpass Expectations

0
Defying preseason odds, MLB teams like the Guardians and Brewers surge forward.

Aaron Brule Former MSU LB Tackles the Tough Topic of Transfers

0
Aaron Brule raises a critical voice on transfers, urging players to consider career longevity over quick financial gains.
W.G. Brady

NO, The Detroit Lions SHOULD NOT sign Florian Bierbaumer

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions Should Not Sign This Unathletic Receiver From Austria

The Detroit Lions are known for making some bold moves, but the recent suggestion to sign Florian Bierbaumer, a wide receiver from the Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football, deserves a closer look. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports advocates for the Lions to use their International Pathways program slot on Bierbaumer, citing his impressive size of 6-5 and 250 pounds as a potentially huge target for Detroit’s offense. However, this idea may not be as promising as it seems.

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule

Assessing Bierbaumer’s Fit in the NFL

While Bierbaumer’s stature is undeniably imposing, his athletic metrics tell a different story. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which evaluates a player’s athleticism based on size and combine results, is alarmingly low at 0.49 out of 10. This score places him as potentially one of the most unathletic wide receivers ever to enter the NFL, with significant shortcomings in key areas like explosion, speed, and agility.

Detroit Lions,Florian Bierbaumer

The Misalignment with NFL Standards

For a wide receiver, the ability to separate from defenders and make explosive plays is crucial. Bierbaumer’s “Very Poor” ratings in explosion and agility are particularly concerning, as these are critical for success at the professional level. NFL receivers must be able to execute quick directional changes and accelerate rapidly to perform effectively against highly athletic defensive backs.

Considerations Beyond Physical Metrics

While the International Pathways program is a fantastic tool for bringing global talent into the NFL, teams must be judicious in their selections. The Lions, like any team, have limited slots for developmental prospects, and utilizing one on a player who may struggle significantly with the athletic demands of the league could be seen as inefficient. The program’s aim is to develop players who have the potential to eventually contribute to the active roster, and Bierbaumer’s athletic limitations pose a significant barrier to achieving that goal.

Why Zach Frazier Is Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions Detroit Lions select Detroit Lions sign Isaiah Williams Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties Dane Brugler Detroit Lions Could Target Michael Thomas

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Athletic Concerns: Florian Bierbaumer’s extremely low RAS highlights a concerning lack of NFL-required athletic traits.
  2. Practicality of the Fit: His deficits in key areas such as speed and agility make him a questionable fit for the high demands of an NFL offense.
  3. Use of Resources: Allocating a valuable International Pathways program spot to Bierbaumer might not be the best use of the Lions’ developmental resources.

Bottom Line

To be honest, the potential signing of Bierbaumer does not sound like a well-thought-out idea, and the Detroit Lions would likely be better served by focusing their International Pathways program slot on a prospect with more promising athletic potential. Bierbaumer’s impressive size cannot compensate for fundamental athletic shortcomings that are critical for success at the NFL level. The Lions should consider other candidates who offer a better blend of size, athleticism, and potential developmental upside.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Analysis and Opinion

3 Free Agent Safeties The Detroit Lions Should Consider Following 2024 NFL Draft

0
The Detroit Lions should strongly consider signing one of these 3 safeties.
Lions News Reports

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Leak Tracker

0
Our 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Leak Tracker Will Be Updated As New Info Comes In.
Tigers Notes

Jason Foley: From Undrafted Rookie to Tigers’ Bullpen Boss

0
From a Night at the Roxbury to Comerica Park - Jason Foley is more than the banger that is "What is Love"
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties following 2024 NFL Draft

0
Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties who went undrafted.
Lions News Reports

Jason Cabinda Opens Up About Detroit Lions Culture

0
Jason Cabinda had nothing but good things to say about the Lions organization.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number With Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady -
Christian Mahogany Reveals Jersey Number on social media.
Read more

MLB Power Shifts: Detroit Tigers Surpass Expectations

Jeff Bilbrey -
Defying preseason odds, MLB teams like the Guardians and Brewers surge forward.
Read more

Aaron Brule Former MSU LB Tackles the Tough Topic of Transfers

Jeff Bilbrey -
Aaron Brule raises a critical voice on transfers, urging players to consider career longevity over quick financial gains.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.