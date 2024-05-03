NO, The Detroit Lions SHOULD NOT sign Florian Bierbaumer

The Detroit Lions Should Not Sign This Unathletic Receiver From Austria

The Detroit Lions are known for making some bold moves, but the recent suggestion to sign Florian Bierbaumer, a wide receiver from the Vienna Vikings in the European League of Football, deserves a closer look. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports advocates for the Lions to use their International Pathways program slot on Bierbaumer, citing his impressive size of 6-5 and 250 pounds as a potentially huge target for Detroit’s offense. However, this idea may not be as promising as it seems.

Assessing Bierbaumer’s Fit in the NFL

While Bierbaumer’s stature is undeniably imposing, his athletic metrics tell a different story. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which evaluates a player’s athleticism based on size and combine results, is alarmingly low at 0.49 out of 10. This score places him as potentially one of the most unathletic wide receivers ever to enter the NFL, with significant shortcomings in key areas like explosion, speed, and agility.

The Misalignment with NFL Standards

For a wide receiver, the ability to separate from defenders and make explosive plays is crucial. Bierbaumer’s “Very Poor” ratings in explosion and agility are particularly concerning, as these are critical for success at the professional level. NFL receivers must be able to execute quick directional changes and accelerate rapidly to perform effectively against highly athletic defensive backs.

Considerations Beyond Physical Metrics

While the International Pathways program is a fantastic tool for bringing global talent into the NFL, teams must be judicious in their selections. The Lions, like any team, have limited slots for developmental prospects, and utilizing one on a player who may struggle significantly with the athletic demands of the league could be seen as inefficient. The program’s aim is to develop players who have the potential to eventually contribute to the active roster, and Bierbaumer’s athletic limitations pose a significant barrier to achieving that goal.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Athletic Concerns: Florian Bierbaumer’s extremely low RAS highlights a concerning lack of NFL-required athletic traits. Practicality of the Fit: His deficits in key areas such as speed and agility make him a questionable fit for the high demands of an NFL offense. Use of Resources: Allocating a valuable International Pathways program spot to Bierbaumer might not be the best use of the Lions’ developmental resources.

Bottom Line

To be honest, the potential signing of Bierbaumer does not sound like a well-thought-out idea, and the Detroit Lions would likely be better served by focusing their International Pathways program slot on a prospect with more promising athletic potential. Bierbaumer’s impressive size cannot compensate for fundamental athletic shortcomings that are critical for success at the NFL level. The Lions should consider other candidates who offer a better blend of size, athleticism, and potential developmental upside.