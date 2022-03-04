No, the Detroit Lions should not trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

On Friday, Adam Schefter broke the news that it is “likely” that the Dallas Cowboys are going to release multi-Pro Bowl wide receiver, Amari Cooper.

Not long after that, Ian Rapoport said he thinks the Cowboys will try to trade Cooper to try to at least get something before they release him.

“I believe he’s done with the Cowboys. I think they’ll try to trade him before they release him which I think makes some sense,” Rapoport said. “It might take a minute, I think they will try to trade him, see what they can do, see if they can get some value for him before they ultimately decide to release him.”

From NFL Now: The #Cowboys will try to trade WR Amari Cooper, and they've had discussions with receiver-needy teams. If not, they'll move on and try to keep their own FA WRs. pic.twitter.com/ROHQU8DLoc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Of course, there were some Detroit Lions fans who said the Lions should trade the Cowboys for Cooper as they have a big need at the wide receiver position.

Nation, I am here to tell you that it would be a huge mistake for the Lions to trade for Cooper.

If the Lions were to trade for Cooper, he would count as a $20 million cap hit through the 2024 season, which is too high to pay for a team that likely will not contend until 2023 at the earliest.

In addition, the Lions would likely have to give up some draft capital in order to get him.

Though it is tough to gauge exactly how much Cooper would cost in draft capital, I would guess the Lions would have to offer their third-round compensatory pick. (They do not have a fourth-round pick or they could offer that)

All of that being said, yes, the Lions need help at the wide receiver position. No, I would not be willing to trade for Cooper, even if it was for a seventh-round pick as the salary cap hit would be too high.