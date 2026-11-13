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Detroit Lions Beat Writer Puts Ari Meirov ON BLAST For Stealing Content

Nolan Bianchi Ari Meirov
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Things got a little heated on social media Friday morning, and this time, it had nothing to do with what happened on the football field. Detroit Lions beat writer Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News publicly called out NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, accusing him of taking his video content and reposting it as his own.

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Bianchi was in Germany covering Dan Campbell’s Friday press conference ahead of the Lions’ matchup against the New England Patriots. As he often does, Bianchi posted several video clips of Campbell answering questions from reporters, giving fans a chance to hear directly from Detroit’s head coach.

Nolan Bianchi Calls Out Ari Meirov on X

Apparently, Bianchi wasn’t too thrilled when he noticed that Meirov, who operates the popular @MySportsUpdate account on X, had allegedly screen-recorded one of his videos and uploaded it to his own account. Rather than letting it slide, Bianchi decided to call him out publicly.

Replying directly to Meirov on X, Bianchi wrote:

“Ari, please stop screen recording my videos and reposting them as your own”

That’s about as straightforward as it gets. No lengthy rant, no beating around the bush, just a very public request to stop reposting his work.

According to the account of the incident, Meirov subsequently deleted the disputed video after Bianchi’s public response. While the original upload is no longer available for independent comparison, Bianchi’s post makes it clear that he believed his work had been reposted without proper attribution.

Why Beat Writers Push Back on Reposted Clips

The exchange also highlights a growing frustration among sports reporters who spend time attending press conferences, recording interviews, and producing original content, only to see those clips circulate through much larger social media accounts.

For Bianchi, the message was simple: If you’re going to share somebody else’s work, give the original creator credit.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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